Shadow And Bone Returns For Season 2 In March – See The New Images

We learned back in June during Netflix's TUDUM event that fantasy series Shadow And Bone would be diving back into the Grishaverse for a second season. The streaming service has now revealed that the season will hit its servers globally on 16 March. Check out some new images from the next set of episodes lower down the page.

Adapted from Leigh Bardugo's books by Arrival screenwriter Eric Heisserer, the series is set in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free (as the trailer now makes clear, she's a "sun summoner" who can control light). With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.

"The most wonderful thing about Season Two is that we get to advance the story of these characters that we'd left in precarious positions at the end of Season One," says Heisserer. "There's a lot of potential for them this season. They have to face the consequences for their actions, and then they get to meet new people along the way. The Grishaverse also expands in this season, both in mythology and in characters. In doing so, we expand the world, we go to new locations, we visit Novyi Zem and Shu Han, and those are all integral to the narrative."