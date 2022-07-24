SDCC 2022: New She-Hulk Trailer Promises Jokes And Daredevil

by Empire |

As the next Marvel Studios series to drop on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law naturally got a showcase during the huge Marvel panel at this year's Comic-Con. Part of that was the new trailer for the superhero sitcom, which you can watch below.

The show, which stars Tatiana Maslany, follows Jennifer Walters, an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases who must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

That's because her cousin happens to be one Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo, who co-stars in the show as his Smart Hulk form).

Directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, and head writer Jessica Gao, were joined by Maslany and fellow cast members Ginger Gonzaga and Jameela Jamil for a Q&A about the new series. They talked up the lighter tone (there are definitely shades of Deadpool in that aside to camera) and some the cameos we can expect – beyond Tim Roth as Emil "The Abomination" Blonsky and Benedict Wong as Wong, we now know that Daredevil (though we don't get to see if it's Charlie Cox) in the suit also shows up.