SDCC 2022: Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Debuts New Trailer

Prime Video's The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power naturally looked to make a giant splash at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, and it didn't disappoint, utilising all the giant screens Hall H had to offer and showing off a wealth of clips from the series. Those, as per Comic-Con tradition, didn't show up online, but the new trailer did…

The new drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings books, and explores an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

Showrunners Patrick McKay and JD Payne showed up to be grilled by Tolkien superfan Stephen Colbert, while cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani were all present, chatting about make-up and more.

Oh, and to make sure of maximum impact, there was composer Bear McCreary, conducting a 25-piece orchestra and 16-person choir to debut highlights of the score. We'd previously learned, of course, that Howard Shore, the LOTR movie music veteran, had been recruited to write the main theme.