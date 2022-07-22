SDCC 2022: Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai Adds Zack Galligan To Its Cast

Among the many projects announced or updated at this year's Comic-Con was news on Gremlins animated prequel series Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai. We've known that the series has been in the works, but showrunner Tze Chun used the panel to announce that Zach Galligan – AKA Gremlins' Billy Peltzer – is part of the voice cast.

Galligan won't be playing Peltzer, though; since the series is set in the past, he's an entirely new character that he declined to name at the panel.

Fellow new recruits include Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei and Bowen Yang, while voice duties for Mogwai Gizmo, meanwhile, will here be performed by AJ LoCascio. They're in addition to Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong and Izaac Wang, who had already been announced.

This new show turns the clock back to 1920s Shanghai to explain how 10-year-old Sam Wing (seen in his later years as shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie) first crosses path with a certain young Mogwai. Sam and Gizmo will embark on a journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore.

As they attempt to return Gizmo to his family, and discover a legendary treasure, they’ll have to face a power-hungry industrialist and his ever-growing army of evil Gremlins.