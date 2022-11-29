Scarlett Johansson Starring In Just Cause TV Adaptation

Chalk up another big name headed from the world of movies to dip their toe in a leading TV role. At this point it's barely worth commenting on, but Scarlett Johansson really hasn't much of a presence at all on the small screen besides occasionally hosting or appearing on Saturday Night Live and some Robot Chicken voice work. Now, though she's aboard to star in and produce a limited series based on John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel Just Cause.

And if that sets a bell of recognition ringing in your head somewhere: congratulations on your obscure movie trivia, since Johansson's second film role was as Sean Connery's daughter in the 1995 cinematic adaptation. That saw Connery as a Harvard Law professor brought back into the courtroom to aid a convict (played by Blair Underwood) on death row.

The new limited series (AKA "miniseries" over here), written and to be run by Christy Hall, will bring the main character back closer to the book's version (albeit with a gender flip), with Johansson playing Madison “Madi” Cowart, a struggling reporter for a Florida newspaper sent to cover the final days of an inmate on death row.