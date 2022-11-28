Pilot TV Podcast #214: The Patient, Three Pines, The Flatshare, And Slow Horses. With Guests Gary Oldman & Saskia Reeves

You've got to give Apple's Slow Horses one thing, it's anything but slow. The brilliant espionage drama returns for its second season in one year this week and we have stars Gary Oldman and Saskia Reeves on hand to talk all about it.

Elsewhere, we're undertaking some unconventional therapy with Steve Carell in The Patient, experiencing some even more unconventional living arrangements with Jessica Brown Findlay in The Flatshare, and solving snowy crimes in Canada with Alfred Molina in Three Pines. All that and Beth's toothbrush issue is vindicated, we take a detour on accents and there's even more Andor appreciation (sorry).

Listen to the episode via your podcast app of choice.

