Natasha Lyonne Delves Into A Murder Mystery In The Teaser For Rian Johnson’s Poker Face

Given his giant Netflix deal for the two new Knives Out films, you might think that Rian Johnson would have enough mystery in his life and career right now. Not so! He's also been creating detective drama Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne. The first teaser is now online.

Lyonne stars as Charlie Cale, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure — the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win – ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face," says Johnson and Lyonne in a statement.

"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue’s gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog). Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her ‘69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride," they add.

Poker Face will kick off on Peacock with its first four episodes on 26 January. The remaining six will debut weekly on Thursdays. And lest you forget, Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery will be on (very) limited cinema release from 23 November ahead of its 23 December arrival on Netflix.

