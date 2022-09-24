Lupin: First Teaser For Season 3

Lupin, which stars Omar Sy as a fresh take on France's famous gentleman thief, has been one of the most fun surprises to hit Netflix. His Assane Diop is back for Season 3, and the first teaser has landed.

The season picks up the story with Assane in hiding, learning to live far from his wife and son. Yet With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down…