Kurt Russell And Wyatt Russell Starring In Apple’s Godzilla And The Titans Series

Though he started his career partly on the small screen, Kurt Russell hasn't been lured back to TV for many years, even in this age of stars scrambling to be on shows. Yet he's making the leap for Apple TV+'s new Godzilla- based Monsterverse project. And it'll be a family affair for him, as son Wyatt Russell (no stranger to TV after Lodge 49, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and Under The Banner Of Heaven) is also on board.

While it seems unlikely to directly connect to Warner Bros' monster movies, Legendary's backing for the show means it'll take place in the same universe.

The story is set in the wake of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, exploring the new reality that monsters are real. It'll follow one family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Neither Russell's character has been announced, but they'll join Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski in the cast.