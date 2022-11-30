Jason Segel And Harrison Ford Feature In The Teaser For Apple TV+ Series Shrinking

Just because Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein were busy making Ted Lasso didn't mean they couldn't also carve out some time to work with Jason Segel on creating and co-writing his new comedy, Shrinking, which also has a home on Apple TV+. Oh, and they also persuaded Harrison Ford to sign up. See the first teaser for the show below…

Not that you would necessarily know it from the teaser (which features no actual footage from the series), but Shrinking finds Segel as a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.

Ford, meanwhile, plays Dr. Phil Rhodes, a down-to earth, sharp as a tack “blue collar shrink,” blunt but with an ever present twinkle.

The cast for this one also includes Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell.