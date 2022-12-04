It’s Hope Vs. Fear In The New Trailer For The Last Of Us

As the TV adaptation of The Last Of Us crawl ever closer towards us like some terrifying coral creature, the team behind the is ramping up the promotional side with new looks at Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie in action and the wider world of the post-apocalyptic series. Check out the latest trailer, as debuted at the Brazil Comic-Com this weekend.

Based on the incredibly popular game, the series will follow Joel as he attempts to get Ellie across a ruined America after a fungal outbreak that turns people into dangerous creatures. It features game creator Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin as executive producers.

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, we'll see Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence.