Indira Varma Joins Doctor Who

Indira Varma, the Game Of Thrones veteran most recently seen in Obi-Wan Kenobi is adding to her genre credentials. She's now landed a role as apparent villain The Duchess in the next series of Doctor Who.

Varma, who already has Who- niverse credentials following a two-episode guest spot on Torchwood back in 2006, will be presumably causing trouble for Ncuti Gatwa's 15th Doctor next year.

"I’m thrilled to be in Doctor Who and particularly excited to be crossing cosmic paths with Ncuti, as the Doctor, and look forward to creating interplanetary mischief with him," Varma says. "I loved playing Suzie Costello for Russell T. Davies in Torchwood so am thrilled to be entering this world again."

Says Davies, "I’m overjoyed to be reunited with Indira after our Torchwood days, and this part is truly spectacular! A whole new audience will be hiding behind the settee when the Duchess unleashes her terror."

Doctor Who will be back on our screens this autumn for the 60th anniversary special episodes featuring the return of David Tennant (this time playing the 14th incarnation of The Doctor) and Catherine Tate as Donna Noble before Gatwa takes over during the festive season.