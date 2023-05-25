Hijack Trailer: Idris Elba Negotiates A Plane Attack In Apple TV+ Thriller Series

If there was one guy you’d hope would be on your plane got hijacked, it would be Idris Elba , wouldn’t it? He’s played action heroes, he’s played hard-as-nails detectives, he’s played a dude that punches a lion in the face – and now, in Apple TV+ thriller series Hijack (following in the footsteps of the similarly one-word, very-literally-named, airborne movie Plane ), he is Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator who steps up in a time of crisis, hoping to get him and 200 other flight passengers home safely. The trailer for the show arrived today – watch it below:

The octane appears to be running high in this one, with armed attackers swarming the plane, authorities on the ground dealing with demands and trying to figure out what’s going on, and Elba’s Sam attempting to keep those around him calm. Split into seven-parts, and documenting a seven-hour flight to London, it looks like Hijack is taking the 24 approach, and telling its story in real time. Aside from Elba, the cast includes Archie Panjabi as a counter-terrorism officer who is involved in the investigation, Eve Myles, Max Beesley, Neil Maskell and more. Fasten your seatbelts, folks – looks like we’re in for some turbulence.