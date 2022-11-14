Harrison Ford Joins The Yellowstone Universe In 1923 Trailer

Over the past four years, Taylor Sheridan has been working up quite the TV universe with his Yellowstone saga. The main show – now entering its fifth season – is a contemporary cowboy saga starring Kevin Costner as Montana rancher John Dutton III, earning growing acclaim and a sizeable viewership. From there, the series has expanded into historical spin-offs exploring the Dutton family history, with 1883 starring Sam Elliott (confirmed: it’s a Western) arriving last year, establishing the origins of the Yellowstone Dutton ranch and introducing Tim McGraw’s James Dutton – great-great-grandfather to Costner’s John Dutton III. Now, get ready to skip ahead 40 years to 1923 in a series titled, well, 1923, starring the one and only Harrison Ford as James’ brother Jacob and Helen Mirren as his wife Cara.

Yee, and indeed, haw. With an ultra-starry leading duo, a juicy period of history (the end of the Wild West! Prohibition! The Great Depression!), and an action-packed first look, it looks like Sheridan and his team have cooked up a tantalising tale while looking 99 years into the past. The show is expected to run for two seasons, each consisting of eight episodes – the first of which is now confirmed to reach UK audiences on 19 December, streaming on Paramount+.