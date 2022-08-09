Cobra Kai: New Season 5 Images Show Old Friends And Old Enemies

We are one month away from the premiere of Cobra Kai Season 5, which will deal with the fallout of the previous season's chaotic All-Valley Tournament, leaving Cobra Kai triumphant under the leadership of the scheming Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). So what will Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Jonny (William Zabka) do? Fight back, of course!

New images from the latest season of the show promise more from Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), Daniel's old foe who has buried his grudge and now helps train the Miyagi-Do students. And the return of Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) from The Karate Kid Part III who factors into the new season.

Gallery Cobra Kai Season 5 Images 1 of 5 Terry Silver and Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler). 2 of 5 Practice at the Miyagi-Do. 3 of 5 Cobra Kai ready for action. 4 of 5 Mike Barnes is back back back! 5 of 5 Alicia Hannah-Kim as Sensei Kim Da-Eun.

“As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks,” showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg say in a statement.