Blindspotting’s Rafael Casal On For Loki Season 2

The cameras are rolling now on the second season of Marvel/Disney+ series Loki, which will once again feature Tom Hiddleston's tormented titular trickster god and Owen Wilson's Time Variance Agency officer Mobius. And while Marvel would naturally prefer that no details emerge before the company is ready to announce anything, set pictures have confirmed that Blindspotting's Rafael Casal is in the cast for the new run.

Loki has been one of the most successful Marvel series so far, throwing the main character into an adventure about timelines and personal growth, meeting variant versions of himself (including

Sophia Di Martino Sylvie).

Season 1 ended with the revelation that He Who Remains (a variant of classic Marvel villain Kang) had been manipulating it all. Mobius learned that his life and career were a lie and Loki found himself in a parallel timeline.

Casal's character is a mystery, though there has been speculation that he'll be playing the villainous, monstrous Zaniac, who infects men and turns them into killers. Oh, and he can create energy knives.

Season 1 chief Michael Waldron is involved, though Eric Martin, who worked closely with him, is writing all six episodes. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are taking over directing duties from Kate Herron.