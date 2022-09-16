Blade Runner 2099 Live-Action Series Officially Moving Forward

Earlier this year came some welcome but unexpected news: Amazon was getting into the replicant business. No, not creating their own set of synthetic organisms, obviously – but working on a live-action series in the world of Blade Runner. Titled Blade Runner 2099, it would take a leap forward in time – just as Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049 did – to tell a new (or, possibly continuing) story in the world of replicants, existentially-troubled cops, neon signs and tasty noodles. But when it was first teased, the show was in its very early stages – ideas and angles and directions being mooted and mulled over. And after months of development, the series is now officially moving forward.

Blade Runner 2099 has an official series order at Prime Video, with Shining Girls’ Silka Luisa on scripting and executive producer duties. It’s also being produced by Ridley Scott and his Scott Free Productions banner. “The original Blade Runner, directed by Ridley Scott, is considered one of the greatest and most influential science-fiction movies of all time, and we’re excited to introduce Blade Runner 2099 to our global Prime Video customers,” said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. “We are honored to be able to present this continuation of the Blade Runner franchise, and are confident that by teaming up with Ridley, Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, and the remarkably talented Silka Luisa, Blade Runner 2099 will uphold the intellect, themes, and spirit of its film predecessors.”