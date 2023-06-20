Berlin: First Trailer For Money Heist Spin-Off Promises An Epic Parisian Heist

In Money Heist, a group of strangers (all nicknamed after cities) band together to rob the Royal Mint of Spain with a plan created by the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and executed by Berlin (Pedro Alonso). New spin-off Berlin focuses on an earlier period in his life, which is touched upon in flashbacks in the later seasons of the original show. Find the trailer, which debuted at Netflix's Tudum event, below.

Berlin says there are only two things that can turn a bad day into a great one: love and a million-dollar payday. This is what keeps him razor focused on his lofty goals. So he’s preparing one of his most extreme heists yet — disappearing $44 million worth of jewels.

But first, he’ll need to enlist the help of some savvy criminals: Keila, a cybersecurity mastermind; Damián, an academic and Berlin’s close friend; Cameron, a loose cannon who lives life on the edge; Roi, a locksmith and Berlin’s faithful sidekick; and Bruce, who’s fluent in gadgets and weaponry.