Ben Kingsley Will Be Back As Trevor Slattery For Marvel’s Wonder Man Series

Love him or hate him (for the record, we're firmly in the "love" camp), Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery has quietly become a fixture in the MCU, popping up in a one-shot and last year's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings. And now the toast of Croydon is set for Disney+, joining the cast – at least, according to Variety's sources — of the Wonder Man series.

Marvel isn't confirming anything (not that they ever do before official announcements) but it appears Slattery will show up in some capacity for the series, which has Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton as one of its producers and Hawkeye's Andrew Guest as head writer.

Wonder Man, AKA Simon Williams was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in 1964. As originally written, he was the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company falls on hard times due to competition from Tony Stark’s Stark Industries.

Williams then accepts an offer from villain Baron Zemo that gives him ionic superpowers including super strength and durability. After fighting the Avengers several times, Wonder Man ultimately joined their ranks.

Obviously the Tony Stark angle (or at least Stark himself) is unlikely to be a big part of the show, but Williams was also know as a stunt man and actor, so perhaps we're looking at a potential film industry satire.