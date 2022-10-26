BBC And HBO Renew Industry For Third Season

If you've been left dangling on that cliffhanger ending of Industry's second series, you can now relax. The young bankers of Pierpoint & Co. are now officially confirmed to be returning in a third season, via the continued cooperation of joint producers HBO and the BBC. Creators and showrunners Konrad Kay and Mickey Down remain at the top.

Industry, if you're unfamiliar, is a pressure-cooker drama of interpersonal politics and backstabbing within a London investment bank. Except... (Spoilers ahead!) most of the staff at that particular bank's London office were fired at the end of Season 2. The repercussions of that will certainly play out in what's to come. And given that the show is hot-button enough to have dealt with COVID-19 already, we may even see some echoes of more immediately recent political events.

"Industry reached new heights in season two," says HBO's Kathleen McCaffrey, "cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics. We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad [ and cast and crew ] accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three."