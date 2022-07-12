Alden Ehrenreich Joins Marvel’s Ironheart Series

With filming already underway for future Marvel Disney+ series Ironheart, there's a new piece of casting to report. Alden Ehrenreich is the latest to join the ensemble.

Ironheart, which has Chinaka Hodge as head writer, stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams. She's the genius teen inventor who creates the most advanced armour-suit since Iron Man.

The character made her comics debut in 2016 from creators Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, and will first appear in the MCU via Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, due on 11 November.

Ironheart's cast also includes Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Manny Montana and Harper Anthony.

Ehrenreich's role is – no one look surprised – a mystery for now. But according to Deadline, he'll be a key part of the show.