Aaron Paul, Kate Mara And Zazie Beetz Cast In Black Mirror Season 6

by Empire |

We haven't had an episode of Black Mirror since 2019, and Season 5 only featured three entries. It's good news, then, to report that Season 6 is cranking up and Variety has learned of some casting. Aaron Paul, Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton and Anjana Vasan are all aboard the new season.

According to the trade mag, that casting is for the first three episodes, but that there will be more to come — apparently the sixth will run longer than the fifth. Which is good news!

Charlie Brooker and creative partner Annabel Jones are still guiding this particular ship, but of course they're not going to be letting slip any story details until closer to the episodes arriving on Netflix.

The latest batch is the usual strong collection of casting, which has often been a Black Mirror staple.