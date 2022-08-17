House Of The Dragon Character Guide: Meet The Targaryens, Hightowers, Velaryons And More

by Owen Williams |

Game Of Thrones may have ended… controversially. But even if you felt a little burned by its fiery finale, things are looking promising for House Of The Dragon. A prequel set generations before the original show (and novels), it’s based on George R.R. Martin’s deep-dive Fire And Blood: a work of fictional history that reads like the treatment for about 500 seasons of television.

House Of The Dragon concentrates on the middle section of the book, and the first season sets the events in motion that result in the ‘Dance of the Dragons’: a brutal internecine conflict between rival factions within House Targaryen. There are more dragons in this earlier age, and more blood and royal incest than you can shake a shard of Dragonglass at. As the ten-episode series prepares to launch, here’s a who’s-who of the earliest pieces on the chessboard.

(Quotes in bold are taken from Fire And Blood by George R.R. Martin, published in the UK by HarperCollins.)

HOUSE TARGARYEN

King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine)

“Viserys I Targaryen had a generous nature, and was well loved by his lords and smallfolk alike… Not the strongest willed of kings, it must be said; always amiable and anxious to please, he relied greatly on the counsel of the men around him, and did as they bade more often than not.”

This is Viserys I (Daenerys’ brother in Game Of Thrones was Viserys III). Viserys was chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, his grandfather Jaehaerys Targaryen, but it wasn’t a straightforward succession, and that decision was not without controversy. A decent man in general, he only wants to preserve the peace that his grandfather ruled over for 50 years. Good luck with that in the infamously power-grabby Westeros. This is a really interesting role for Considine, who doesn’t have many passive and manipulable characters in his back catalogue – and the matter of choosing his heir is the main driver of the plot this season.

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

“Ambitious, impetuous, moody… As charming as he was hot-tempered…"

A gaunt and sinister affiliate of a mouldering dynasty, orbiting the throne but not actually its incumbent – Daemon is King Viserys’ scheming younger brother, who believes he ought to be in line for the Iron Throne after Viserys rather than the latter’s daughter, Rhaenyra. He is, as you can imagine, not pleased about this. Forbidden from calling himself Prince of Dragonstone, he later dubs himself King of the Narrow Sea, and his friends call him Prince of the City (the peasants also call him Lord Flea Bottom, though not to his face). He rides a dragon called Caraxes, wields a sword called Dark Sister, and sports a remarkably frizz-free blonde mop.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock – younger / Emma D'Arcy – older)

“There had been a time when she had been well loved by highborn and commons alike, when they had cheered her as the realm’s delight… though how many would still fight for her, now that she was a woman… was a question none could answer…”

King Viserys’ first-born daughter, and the sole challenger to her unstable Uncle Daemon’s claim to the Iron Throne. The problem is, she genuinely adores Daemon, and Daemon encourages that affection, although his interest in her is more insidious, and the things he teaches her cause all sorts of problems as she grows up – and, be warned, their relationship only gets weirder. She rides the dragon Syrax – the first flame-throated beast we see at the very start of the season.

HOUSE HIGHTOWER

Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans)

“An able man, all agreed, though many found him proud, brusque and haughty. The longer he served, the more imperious Ser Otto became…”

The Hand (closest advisor) of King Viserys, Ser Otto believes that the greatest threat to the realm is his King’s brother, Daemon, and Daemon dislikes Otto in equal measure (“The enmity between the two men roiled endlessly,” as Martin puts it). This is an absolutely plum role for Ifans, and watching him skulk around Considine is, we’re confident, going to be one of the great joys of Season One.

Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey – younger / Olivia Cooke – older)

“The clever and lovely daughter of the King’s Hand…”

As Otto Hightower’s daughter, Alicent is extremely present in court and King’s Landing, and has an extremely close relationship with Princess Rhaenyra – though the pair often differ in their approach to matters regarding the Throne. Her mother is, mysteriously, never mentioned in the book.

HOUSE VELARYON

Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint)

“Lord of the Tides, whose fleets had made him as wealthy and powerful as any man in the Seven Kingdoms…”

Head of House Velaryon, a bloodline as old as House Targaryen. Also known by the moniker ‘The Sea Snake’, aka Westeros’ most famous seafarer, overseer of the world’s largest navy, and, for a time, a key ally of Daemon Targaryen. His house is more wealthy than even the Lannisters – we assume he, too, always pays his debts.

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best)

The wife of Lord Corlys, and cousin of Viserys and Daemon, known as The Queen Who Never Was after she was passed over for the Iron Throne in favour of Viserys – something she clearly still holds a grudge about. Wrong gender, y’see. Rides the dragon Meleys, or the “Red Queen”.

Ser Vaemond Velaryon (Wil Johnson)

Corlys’ younger brother, and a commander in the Velaryon navy. In the books he’s Corlys’ nephew, so there’s some tweaks going on here in the screen adaptation, and he may be a conflation of more than one character.

Ser Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate)

The son of Corlys and Rhaenys, and younger brother of Laena. Their parents must have thought it was cute to give their offspring gendered versions of the same name. Since his mother arguably should have been Queen, he’s another Velaryon that could have been an eventual contender for the Iron Throne if not for the Great Council opting for Viserys. That really was a controversial decision. Rides the dragon Seasmoke.

Lady Laena Velaryon (Savannah Steyn)

“A Fiery young maiden… Lady Laena had inherited the beauty of a true Targaryen from her mother, Rhaenys, and a bold, adventurous spirit from her father, the Sea Snake…”

The daughter of Corlys and Rhaenys, and older sister of Laenor. No interest in politics, but renowned at court as a great beauty. Rides the dragon Vhagar.

HOUSE STRONG

Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes)

“Lord Strong enjoyed a formidable reputation as a battler. Those who did not know him oft took him for a brute, mistaking his silences and slowness of speech for stupidity. This was far from the truth…”

Master of Laws to King Viserys, and Lord of Harrenhal. Father of Harwin and Larys. Studied at the Citadel when he was younger, but decided the life of a maester wasn’t quite for him.

Ser Harwin 'Breakbones' Strong (Ryan Corr)

Lord Lyonel’s oldest son and the heir to Harrenhal. Captain of the King’s Landing City Watch. Known as ‘Breakbones’ because he’s reputedly the strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms, although in the books he comes out of a tournament bout with Criston Cole rather badly (the jester and chronicler Mushroom dubs him ‘Brokenbones’). He has a less-than-platonic relationship with Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Larys Strong (Matthew Needham)

The younger son of Lyonel, who brings him to court, where he becomes Master of Whisperers (much like Varys, ‘the Spider’, in the original Game Of Thrones).

HOUSE LANNISTER

Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall)

Viserys’ Master of Ships, and a crafty and calculating politician. Twin brother of Jason Lannister.

Lord Jason Lannister (also Jefferson Hall)

The Lord of Casterly Rock and twin brother of Tyland. The Lannisters we met in Game Of Thrones (Tywin, Cersei, Jaime, etc) are Jason’s direct descendants.

OTHERS

Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel)

“A comely young knight… Cole soon became a favourite of all the ladies at court…”

Member of a minor house, and the son of a steward at Blackhaven. No claims to any land or titles, but in the books he has a reputation as the greatest living warrior in Westeros, so that’s something. The series makes him part Dornish, which hasn’t been a detail previously.

Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno)

“Her rivals and enemies called her Misery, The White Worm…”

A former slave and prostitute from Lys, who rose to power in King’s Landing’s criminal underworld, and is Daemon Targaryen’s trusted ally (and lover).

Grand Maester Mellos (David Horovitch)

A voice of reason and trusted advisor on King Viserys’ small council. Fond of leeches. It seems likely that he’s a conflation of two Grand Maesters from the books: Mellos and Runciter. Horovitch is exactly the sort of British character actor that filled the ranks of the original Game Of Thrones, so he must be delighted to have finally got the call.

Ser Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish)

Lord Commander of Viserys’ Kingsguard, in which he’s one of the longest serving members. Assigned as Rhaenerys’ sworn shield (think what Ser Jorah Mormont was to Daenerys). Barely mentioned in the book (a single sentence), so for all intents and purposes, Ser Harrold is a series-original character. Like Horovitch, McTavish is total Game Of Thrones cast material – although he’s had Outlander, The Witcher and the Hobbit movies to make do with while he waited.

Lord Lyman Beesbury (Bill Paterson)

Lord of Honeyholt and Master of Coin on King Viserys's small council. Had previously been Jaehaerys Targaryen’s Master of Coin, but took up the role again for Viserys when Daemon dropped it.