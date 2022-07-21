The Best TV Shows Of 2022 (So Far)

The superhero show that pushes the boundaries of just what is acceptable to be seen by the human eye, The Boys returned for its third season this year – and this run of episodes is its best yet. Is it because of the horrifying sex-scene-gone-wrong involving Ant-Man-esque supe Termite? The unexpected musical number? Or is it because we finally witnessed the infamous ‘Herogasm’, which included a character called Love Sausage, an indecent act with an octopus, and an explosive climax (in more ways than one)? The answer is – all of the above, and more. This season weaved all of its plot threads together more masterfully than ever before, with the arrival of ruthless relic Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie’s (Jack Quaid) use of temporary V and the spot-on reflection of how America is being divided IRL notching up the drama as well as the action. Plus, Antony Starr’s Homelander is more menacing than ever.

