The Best TVs Of 2022

by Ryan Houghton |

It’s been an incredible year for television technology – we’ve seen a unanimous plunge in the prices of 4K TVs, even with the latest QLED or OLED technology, as well as the surging popularity of 8K televisions, which are steadily becoming more commercially accessible.

The next generation of game consoles releasing alongside new TV technologies has seemingly created the perfect storm for brand competition. Leading television manufacturers are desperately competing for market domination – with prices dropping continually throughout the year, giving us a plethora of incredible televisions to choose from at low prices.

As a result of the TV market’s ferocious competitiveness, this year has undeniably been one of the toughest to discern Empire's top picks. With so many worthwhile options and prices that seem to drop daily, it’s taken a good amount of sheer determination to settle on just a handful of TVs that cannot be beaten.

From some of the best brands in the world right now - think Samsung, LG, Hisense, Philips and Sony - our picks for the best televisions available right now are chosen with the end-user, in mind. Whether you’re a gaming, TV show, or film enthusiast, we’re certain that among these truly cutting-edge televisions sits the perfect TV for you and your home.

When picking our top ten televisions, we’ve carefully considered each and every specification, choosing only the most excellent TVs for each and every budget. Whatever television you may pick – you’re getting great quality.

Our top picks:

Samsung S95B 65" 4K TV - Best smart TV of the year

LG C2 55" OLED55C24LA 4K TV - best gaming TV

Philips 58PUS9006/12 58" 4K TV - Best smart TV for sports

Samsung Q60A 50" 4K TV - Best budget smart TV

Samsung QE65QN85BATXXU 65" 4K TV - Best home cinema smart TV

Sony BRAVIA XR-55X94KU 55" 4K TV - Best smart TV for bright rooms

Samsung QE55QN700BTXXU 55" 8K TV - Best 8K smart TV

Samsung Q80B 55" 4K TV - Best smart TV for sound

Hisense 43A6EGTUK 43" 4K TV - Best 4K TV for the bedroom

LG LED UQ80 43" 4K smart TV - Best 4K TV for the kitchen

For some assistance in understanding television tech jargon, find our glossary along with our answers to the most frequently asked questions on televisions below.

Samsung S95B

Screen size: 65"

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p

HDR: Yes

VRR: Yes

Audio output power: 60 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 3

Energy rating: G

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Additional features: Google Assistant, Alexa, AMD FreeSync, Game Motion Plus, Morion Xcelerator Turbo Pro

Pros:

• QD-OLED technology

• Excellent refresh rate

• Fantastic sound

Cons:

• Expensive

Overview:

Decisively taking the top spot of this year’s best TVs, Samsung’s S95B is somewhat of a technological marvel. Combining the ultra-low latency and true-black tone of OLED, and the indomitable brilliance and colour range of QLED, Samsung has created a television experience that is as close to perfection as what can truly be achieved with 4K technology.

Samsung’s next generation of televisions is designed with elegance and simplicity in mind, so as you can imagine, the S95B’s design is quite impeccable. Razor-thin bezels are paired with Samsung’s new 2022 LaserSlim design, measuring around 3.2mm thick, making it one of the thinnest television displays ever made. Accompanying the S95B’s exquisite frame is the television’s wonderful anti-reflection layer and its ultra-wide viewing angle design, so no matter where you’re sat you’ll have an equally brilliant cinematic experience.

When it comes to delivering the most immersive cinematic experience, great sound is essential. Where sound is often a great TV’s Achilles heel, the S95B once again does not fail to disappoint. Equipped with 60W speakers, Samsung’s S95B has a rich, bass-filled sound that is only exemplified by the ever-brilliant Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound, giving the audio a wonderful depth that is unparalleled by most built-in TV speakers.

For gaming enthusiasts, the S95B harnesses the ultra-low latency of OLED technology, giving you 120 Hz refresh rates at 4K – gaming has never looked, sounded, or felt so good.

If Samsung's S95B is slightly out of your price range, find our excellent piece on the best TVs for under £1,000, where we're certain you'll find the perfect television for you.

LG OLED55C24LA

Screen size: 55"

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p

HDR: Yes

VRR: Yes

Audio output power: 40 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 3

Energy rating: G

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Additional features: Google Assistant, Alexa, AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, Game Optimiser

Pros:

• 0.1 ms response time

• Unmatched brightness for an OLED TV

• Total console support with G-sync and FreeSync tech

Cons:

• Expensive

Overview:

When it comes to gaming TVs, high refresh rates and ultra-low latency are paramount, and in 2022, there’s no television with speeds equal to the LG C2 OLED TV. OLED TVs have shaped the modern standard of gaming televisions for over a decade now, and LG’s C2 OLED TV is far and beyond one of the most powerful OLED TVs ever made.

Shedding the pigeonholed assumption of OLED displays lacking vibrancy, the C2 has a maximum brightness of approximately 850 nits, giving the C2 an unprecedented brilliance that is rarely seen amongst OLED TVs. Its brightness capabilities are only exemplified by LG’s formidable Alpha 9 Gen5 AI processor, which sharply increases the screen’s luminance by upwards of 20%, giving films, games and television a wonderfully bold appearance.

As for gaming, it’s needless to say that LG’s C2 surpasses all expectations, offering a gaming experience that is unequalled. Of course, 4K gaming at 120Hz is a given, but what’s even more monumental is the C2’s 0.1 millisecond response time, giving gaming with this television unrivalled precision and smoothness.

Whether you’re gaming on the Xbox Series X, or Sony’s PlayStation 5, the C2 is perfectly equipped with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync, so there’s little-to-no chance of any screen-tearing.

Yet, whether or not you're a gamer, LG's C2 OLED TV is a breathtaking television that is undeniably worth your consideration.

It can be incredibly difficult to settle on the perfect television to complement your next-generation console, here's a selection of the best TVs for gaming, with all the jargon broken down.

Philips 65PU

Screen size: 65"

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p

HDR: Yes

VRR: Yes

Audio output power: 20 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.0 x 4, USB 2.0 x 2

Energy rating: G

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Additional features: HDR10+, Google Assistant, Dolby Atmos

Pros:

• Pixel Precise Ultra HD Engine smooths pictures in real-time

• Good value

• Excellent size for the price

Cons:

• Not optimized for gaming

Overview:

Capture the intense thrill of live sports in true 4K glory with Philips’s 65PUS7906/12, a tremendously great value television that delivers stellar real-time upscaling to sharpen fast-moving images for unbeatable sports streaming.

Beautifully manufactured with ultra-slim bezels and a simple slim-feet stand, Philips’ 65-inch 4K TV will comfortably sit anywhere with sufficient space without the need for a wall mount.

At 65 inches, Philips’ 65PUS7906/12 is the perfect size for entertaining a swathe of guests at once, giving your favourite sports the spectacular scale they deserve. Paired with the intense scale of Philips’ 65PUS7906/12 is the excellent Dolby Atmos sound system, giving the sounds of the stadium a fantastic sense of depth.

At its price, there are undoubtedly some drawbacks worth considering - namely the weaker refresh rate which is, in truth, fairly average at 60Hz, alongside the standard LED panelling which does not quite capture the vibrancy of QLED or the speed and contrast of OLED. Yet, for the price, it remains categorically one of the best sports TVs available.

For the largest sporting events of the year, only the largest of TVs will do - here are even more options for the best 65-inch TVs available now.

Samsung Q60A

Screen size: 50"

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p

HDR: Yes

VRR: No

Audio output power: 20 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.1 x 3, USB 2.0 x 2

Energy rating: G

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Additional features: Solar Cell remote, Bluetooth, Ultrawide GameView

Pros:

• Terrific value

• Fantastic QLED quality

• Great size

Cons:

• Weaker audio

Overview:

Despite making some of the most expensive, yet technologically impressive televisions this year, our best budget TV of the year is also manufactured by Samsung. The Q60A QLED smart TV is Samsung’s answer to the question – is a budget QLED TV possible?

Harnessing the power of Samsung’s fairly new dual LED technology, where two separate LEDs producing cold and warm light are used to create images with greater depth, Samsung’s Q60 has a fantastic brilliance and realism that is excellent for its low price.

Samsung’s patented elegance exudes from the Q60A’s design despite being a budget option, its adjustable feet and slim design alongside the sheer size of the 50-inch TV are undeniably impressive and make for a sensational centrepiece to any lounge or home cinema setup.

To allow for the Q60A’s impeccable QLED screen and overall build quality within the lower budget, far less emphasis has been placed by Samsung on delivering excellent cinematic sound. With an audio output power of around 20W, don’t expect too much bass and volume from the Q60 - but that's not to say you can write off the sound altogether. In spite of its undeniably lighter bass, there’s still nice crisp audio from this budget TV. It combines with Samsung’s adaptive sound to automatically adjusts sound levels depending on what you’re watching – so you’ll get the perfect level of sound, whatever you're watching.

Samsung QE65

Screen size: 65"

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p

HDR: Yes

VRR: Yes

Audio output power: 60 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 2

Energy rating: F

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Additional features: Adaptive Sound Plus, Q-Symphony, Active Voice Amplifier, Space Fit

Pros:

• Stunning Neo-QLED screen

• Amazing response times

• Terrific size

Cons:

• Very expensive

Overview:

For unrivalled vibrancy, and richness – few televisions can compete with a true Neo QLED TV, and Samsung’s QE65 may well be the quintessential QLED experience that the TV market currently has to offer.

Powered by an array of cutting-edge screen tech, from Quantum Matrix technology to an ultra-powerful Neo Quantum 4K Processor which adjusts brightness, contrast and image quality in real-time (live, or not), this year’s QE65 is a supremely elegant display that is largely unmatched by its competitors.

It’s difficult as to where to begin when talking about how utterly excellent the QE65 truly is – the design is frankly beautiful from the get-go, and the borderless frame and enormous screen size create a perplexing amount of immersion that goes hand in hand with its titanic speakers.

Armed with six speakers carrying a whopping 60W output in company with Samsung’s large array of world-leading sound tech, films, shows, and games are brought to life in super-surround sound glory. Onboard, you'll find Object Tracking Mode, Adaptive Sound Plus, Q-Symphony, and of course, Dolby Atmos.

Then there’s also a 120Hz screen panel, alongside AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, giving gamers plenty of freedom to harness the power of the next generation of consoles.

Sony BRAVIA XR94

Screen size: 55"

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p

HDR: Yes

VRR: Yes

Audio output power: 60 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 2

Energy rating: F

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Additional features: ALLM, HDR game mode, 4K120, Bravia cam compatible, Google Assistant, Alexa, Ambient Optimization

Pros:

• Fantastic Ambient Optimization and Light Sensor feature

• Incredible gaming

• Great 360 spatial sound

Cons:

• Expensive

Overview:

If your lounge is rather unfortunately bombarded with sunlight each day, it can be incredibly frustrating when having to decide between tolerating the dimly lit screen or shutting the curtains altogether – but there’s a third option.

Sony Bravia’s X94K 4K TV uses Ambient Optimisation, anti-glare and light sensor technology to automatically adjust brightness levels, so even if the sun is shining, your view won’t be obscured.

What’s more, Sony’s X94K is a downright excellent 4K TV for gaming with an abundance of support for next-gen consoles, with HDR game support along with some beautiful 120 Hz support, giving gaming an unbeatably silky-smooth feel.

The display itself isn’t a QLED or an OLED screen as you’d typically find in a high-end TV, It’s actually a full-array LED TV. Full Array LED TVs use full array backlighting, which offers a much more intense light than standard OLED which can be controlled more precisely using local dimming, giving you the incredible vibrancy of QLED and the contrast of OLED.

So if you’re looking for a slightly cheaper alternative to QLED or OLED TVs that delivers incredible gaming performance, Sony’s X94K may well be an excellent option for you.

Samsung QE55

Screen size: 55"

Resolution: 7680 x 4320p

HDR: Yes

VRR: Yes

Audio output power: 60 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 3

Energy rating: G

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Additional features: AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR game mode, Super Ultrawide GameView, GameBar 2.0, Game Motion Plus, Dynamic black equalizer, Minimap zoom, ALLM, HGiG, VRR, HDR10+

Pros:

• The highest resolution display available

• Incredibly bright

• Cutting-edge Neo-QLED panel

Cons:

• Expensive

• Weaker refresh rates

Overview:

Easily a highlight of this year’s television range, Samsung’s 8K Neo-QLED TV is an early, yet impressive addition to what is bound to be an astonishing range of 8K TVs that are bound to take a foothold in global markets soon enough.

At double the resolution of 4K and a whopping eight times the resolution of Full-HD, 8K TVs are bordering on the cusp of perfection when it comes to creating the perfect on-screen image. In tandem with Samsung’s impeccable Neo-QLED technology, bringing the vast spectrum of colour to the highest resolution in a commercially available TV possible as of now, the QE55 is nothing short of breath-taking to behold.

Colours are precise and beautiful, and when paired with HDR10+, movies and TV shows practically leap off the screen, which is in no small part thanks to the borderless design that Samsung seems to love as much as we do.

Of course, there are drawbacks to such an emerging technology. The display’s refresh rate is somewhat weaker than other competing 4K displays on the market at around 60 Hz, which is acceptable but isn’t going to deliver quite the same smoothness as LG’s C2, for example.

Samsung Q80B

Screen size: 55"

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p

HDR: Yes

VRR: Yes

Audio output power: 60 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 2

Energy rating: G

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Additional features: Adaptive Sound Plus, Q-Symphony, Active Voice Amplifier, HDR10+, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, HDR game mode, Motion Xcelerator Turbo Plus, Super Ultrawide GameView, Game Motion Plus, Dynamic black equalizer, ALLM.

Pros:

• Fantastic resolution

• Incredible 3D sound

• Great gaming support

Cons:

• Expensive

• Weaker refresh rates

Overview:

Having great sound is a must when it comes to building immersion and truly experiencing films, games and shows. Sadly, more often than not, surround sound systems are elaborate with heaps of tangled wires, and are far too expensive to even consider in the first place. Skip the entire process of laboriously hunting down a speaker system and instead go for an all-in-one option – Samsung’s Q80B.

The Q80B has a particularly excellent six-speaker surround sound setup built into the TV alongside Object Tracking sound which automatically creates distance and depth of sounds within the TV frame, as well as object movement which seems almost impossible without a surround sound setup.

Then there’s the ever-brilliant QLED display with a mindblowing 120 Hz refresh rate, giving console gamers the smooth gameplay they’ve been missing from their lounge television.

Altogether, the Q80B is a seriously fantastic deal that shouldn’t be passed up if you’re looking for unbeatable, affordable sound.

To capture the excitement of the cinema, it takes more than just an excellent television - great sound is crucial. To bring all of the thrills of the big screen home, without the toilsome task of installing surround sound, our picks for the best soundbars are bound to come in handy.

Hisense A6EG

Screen size: 43"

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p

HDR: Yes

VRR: No

Audio output power: 14 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 3

Energy rating: F

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Additional features: HDR10+, VIDAA Voice, Hisense RemoteNOW app, AI scene recognition, Alexa, Google Assistant

Pros:

• Affordable

• Decent size

• Good OS

Cons:

• Weak sound

• Weak gaming TV

Overview:

It isn’t entirely necessary to spend over £1,000 on a new television, sometimes a dependable 4K TV at a reasonable price is perfect for the job. Hisense manufactures a wealth of affordable televisions at much more affordable prices than their competitors, whilst reliably providing users with great quality TVs that are perfect for any home.

If you’re looking for a smaller television for the kitchen that would sit comfortably on a table or mounted to the wall, Hisense’s 43A6 4K TV may be precisely what you need.

A combination of Hisense’s fantastically intuitive VIDAA operating system, a great looking 4K display, solid speakers, and an array of voice controls via Alexa make the 43A6 a perfect addition to any kitchen that has the space for it and is well worth the affordable price tag.

For even more options when deciding on the perfect television for your kitchen, our comprehensive list of the best 43-inch TVs should sate your curiosity.

LG UQ80

Screen size: 43"

Resolution: 3840 x 2160p

HDR: Yes

VRR: No

Audio output power: 14 W

HDMI features: HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 3

Energy rating: F

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Additional features: HDR10+, VIDAA Voice, Hisense RemoteNOW app, AI scene recognition, Alexa, Google Assistant

Pros:

• Affordable

• Decent size

• Good operating system

Cons:

• Weak sound

• Weak gaming TV

Overview:

If you’re one to enjoy some TV in the comfort of your bed, then an excellent 4K TV that’ll sit comfortably on a chest of drawers or on a wall may be perfect for you.

LG’s UQ80 4K TV is an incredibly brilliant budget friendly 4K TV that’ll comfortably fit in any bedroom.

While technologically there’s not a whole lot to get excited about when it comes to LG’s UQ80 – aside from a nice-looking 4K LED screen, and a fairly thin screen, it’s hard to deny that the UQ80 is one of the best deals on 4K TVs you’ll find anywhere. A fine addition to any bedroom.

Glossary:

4K UHD- 4K is simply in reference to the resolution of the television itself, which is measured by the number of pixels a screen has, a 4K display typically has 3840 x 2160 pixels.

HDMI - HDMI or High Definition Multimedia Interface is a method of audio and video transfer commonly used in modern televisions. There are three primary forms of standard HDMI that are commonly used - 1.4, 2.0, and 2.1, 1.4.

• HDMI 1.4 - supports 4K resolution up to 30fps

• HDMI 2.0 - supports 4K resolution up to 60fps

• HDMI 2.1 - supports 4K up to 120fps and 8K resolution up to 60 fps

Contrast - Contrast when regarding displays is in reference to the difference between the darkest tones and the lightest tones, greater contrast creates images with greater depth and dynamism.

HDR - HDR stands for High Dynamic Range and aims to boost the onscreen contrast of a smart TV, giving darker and lighter tones even more depth than before.

Refresh rate - Refresh rate is the rate at which a new image is created by your television, the higher the refresh rate, the smoother the image, a typical TV has a refresh rate of around 60Hz, whereas high-end smart TVs have refresh rates upwards of 120Hz.

OLED - OLED, or Organic Light Emitting Diode, is an alternative to standard LED television display technology that does not need a backlight to create images. Resultantly, OLED TVs have excellent contrast and precision that is unmatched by any TV technology.

QLED - QLED (Quantum dot LED) uses phosphorescent nanocrystals that are much smaller than standard LEDs and have a much greater colour range and brightness capabilities, giving them a much more vivid appearance.

FAQs:

What size TV do I need?

When selecting the perfect size for your television, you should primarily consider the size of your room - a small television in a large space is going to create viewing difficulties, and an overly large television in a small room is bound to be somewhat overwhelming.

Samsung suggests that a viewing angle of around 40 degrees is optimum for enjoying your TV properly. To calculate the perfect sized television for your room, simply multiply the size of the TV you plan on getting by 1.2 - if, for example, you're interested in a 55-inch TV, 55 x 1.2 = 66-inches or 1.67m which is the distance you need to sit from the television to have the perfect 40-degree viewing angle. If your room is too small, look at the next smallest television, or consider getting a size up if your room is too large.

Which is the best TV brand?

While there isn't a definitive answer to this question, some users may prefer certain television manufacturers due to personal preference, but there are certain brands that unquestionably are at the forefront of new technologies.

With the most global sales and some of the most innovative TV technology available, Samsung is without question a top contender for one of the best TV brands in the world. However, LG is the brand most synonymous with pushing TV tech into new areas.

A number of reputable brands also exist within the budget space, including Hisense and JVC.

When is the best time to buy a TV?

TV prices fluctuate all the time throughout the year, but prices are especially low during autumn and winter. Sales events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are particularly excellent times of the year for excellent TV deals, as is Christmas and the post-Christmas period.

Can you watch TV without the internet?

You can certainly enjoy Blu-ray discs and Freeview television on a smart TV without the need for an internet connection, but in order to use streaming services such as Netflix, Disney Plus or Amazon Prime, you'll need an internet connection.

TV versus PC monitor

If you're particularly short on space, or simply prefer a smaller screen, a monitor may be worth considering for a room setup.

Monitors are considerably cheaper than televisions and are generally a fraction of the price. Refresh rates on monitors are also much higher in general, with some monitors having refresh rates upwards of 144Hz. This is ideal for gaming.

Monitors, however, don't generally have built-in speakers, and if they do, they aren't the best. Then there's the size of the monitor itself, which isn't going to compete with the sheer scale and size of a 4K TV.

All-in-all, if you're looking to save your cash, a smaller monitor may be a great option, but for true spectacle, a TV remains the decisive way to go.

If you're wholeheartedly set on a gaming monitor over a television, our selection of the best gaming monitors is bound to be enlightening.

TV versus projector

Projectors are becoming increasingly popular as a flexible, portable, and stunning alternative to standard televisions, but they also come with an abundance of their own difficulties.

Projectors are affected significantly by sunlight - even a moderate glare will distort the projection, rendering the projection blurry and ruined.

Then there's finding a good wall to project on - having a matte projection surface with enough space is crucial - many homes aren't sufficiently spaced to accommodate a projection with optimal quality, so selecting a projector that will accurately project films and games is difficult.

However, once set up, projectors can be truly excellent, and have incredible refresh rates - upwards of 480Hz.