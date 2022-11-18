The Best Batman Merchandise

Since the return of Bruce Wayne in The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson, there has been a re-ignited interest in the character. Not that it's ever really gone away - Batman has been a comic book staple since he made his debut in Detective Comics back in 1939. He's cropped up in TV serials, shows, giant blockbuster movies and animated classics. Directors including Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder have taken a crack at the character, and fans have their favourite Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle or Joker.
Such a long life and heavy pop culture exposure naturally mean there is lots of Bat-merchandise out there for fans both young and old. From games and toys to collectables and gadgets, everyone will find something they love.
The Joker may have wondered where Batman gets his wonderful toys, but we've made the task of picking up some great Bat-gadgets and other gear a whole lot easier with this handy list.
For DC aficionados, Batman enthusiasts and nerds alike, the Black Friday 2022 sale is almost upon us, when the very best deals of the year all arrive at once, with brand-new merchandise cropping up every minute. The official starting date of Black Friday is the 25th of November, but till then, there will be new limited-time deals every day, so we'll keep you posted here.
Black Friday Batman Merchandise Deals
1. The Batman [4K UHD] [2022]
View offer
Bring home the grittiest Batman ever this Christmas, Pattinson's Batman is currently 20 per cent off, with all the special features you could ask for, don't skip on this one.
2. Batman: The Complete Animated Series
View offer
Relive the classic 90's cartoon in all it's absolute glory, this might be the definitive way to experience Batman, so if you're a fan of the films, don't hesitate to pick this up, it's currently 20 per cent off too.
3. The Dark Knight Trilogy 4K
View offer
This phenomenal deal on the Dark Knight trilogy in 4K is a must for die-hard Batman fans, and is seriously brilliant for the money, it's the perfect gift for Caped Crusader aficionados.
The Best Batman Merchandise
Covering all kinds of incarnations of the Dark Knight – from comics and films to the animated series, and the Arkham video games – this epic 400-page tome is a deep dive into Batman. From his creation, through his various evolutions, it's a lavish coffee table book with an intro by Michael Keaton himself.
This brand new updated edition includes two chapters covering DC's latest addition to the Batman film series, wherein Pattinson's Batman gets his due diligence with an in-depth discussion of his performance, a closer look at the new Batsuit, and a deep-dive into the history of Batman's dark designs.
Pre-orders are now open: Landing on 11th November, 2022
The latest foray into the dark streets of Gotham, WB Games' Gotham Knights takes place after the death of the caped crusader, and it has fallen upon the Batman Family to rid the once-protected streets of Gotham's most notorious criminals. Unravel Gotham City's dark mysteries, brawl with DC's most infamous villains, and become a true prodigy of the Dark Knight himself.
Easily one of the most iconic renditions of the Batmobile, Christopher Nolan's Tumbler is a slick, militaristic, and ultra-powerful tank of a car, brimming with secret weaponry, escape systems and some real tanky brunt. LEGO's tumbler is a more-than-perfect recreation, is an absolute blast to build, and makes for the perfect display piece.
For some, it's the ultimate screen incarnation of the Caped Crusader – with an incredible voice performance by Kevin Conroy as Batman, matched by Mark Hamill tearing it up as Joker. This set packs in all 109 episodes, plus the acclaimed animated movies Mask Of The Phantasm and Mr. Freeze: SubZero.
Beyond the gripping storylines and the iconic characters (hello, Harley Quinn) the Animated Series is a complete visual marvel, all distinctive angular designs and noir-ish tones. Trust pop-culture art obsessives Mondo, then, to release a hardcover art book paying tribute to its glorious imagery.
According to Empire's own John Nugent, "Matt Reeves’ arrival in the Bat-verse is a gripping, beautifully shot, neo-noir take on an age-old character." It stars Rober Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell and Paul Dano.
Our beloved Bats has found his way to Funko Pop form, this time it's Pattinson's Batman who's been realised in vinyl form, and we couldn't be happier. A perfect gift for devoted fans, as well as those who can just appreciate Batman as one awesome DC hero.
Probably Hans Zimmer's most iconic soundtrack to date, The Dark Knight's booming and hair-raising soundtrack comes to a glorious vinyl pressing - and it's every bit of epic we could've hoped for.
Christopher Nolan's gritty, down-to-earth vision for the Dark Knight delivered some of the best Bat-movies across his trilogy. Take this chance to re-visit them via excellent picture quality. You best find the biggest screen you can, though – you know the director would expect that.
Zoë Kravitz's latest rendition of Catwoman is gritty, realistic and subdued compared to her previous iterations as the quip-slinging, whip-smart anti-heroine, and her new look has been perfectly captured in all its Funko Pop glory, a perfect gift for any die-hard fan of the latest film.
One for the serious movie fans out there: a replica of Batman's Batarang weapon as deployed in The Dark Knight Rises. Just please don't get it out of the case and start chucking it around – you'll have someone's eye out faster than you can say, "I am Gotham's reckoning!"
Celebrating the earliest look of Batman, this display-ready Funko captures the OG, 1940s Batman in all his blue-black cowl glory.
Would you feel safe storing your hard-earned cash in a wallet styled after the Crown Prince of Crime? We'd have second thoughts too, but you've got to admit it's pretty funky. And it's the perfect place for your Bat Credit Card (never leave home without it).
Sooner or later, like Commissioner Gordon always knows, you're going to have to call on the Caped Crusader's services. Why not be prepared for that eventually with this mini version of the iconic Bat-signal, which projects onto nearby walls?
Capture the visage of the caped crusader himself with LEGO's recreation of the classic Batman cowl, complete with its very own stand to display adoringly. This LEGO kit is simple to build, doesn't take much time at all to assemble, and is a great way to show your love of the Dark Knight.
This is just the sort of Bat-mug we can imagine the Dark Knight taking to carry his Bat-coffee on the way to Bat-fight his rogue's gallery.
Feel safe in the darkness with this Batman LED night light, featuring seven different colours and the iconic Bat-head. After all, we know Batman works better at night.
Wondering how Batman matches up to other DC superheroes? Top Trumps will show you, the blast-from-the-past card game that will make the whole family competitive. And don't go thinking Superman will win it all... We know he's a giant cheat.