Gallery The Best Batman Merchandise

Covering all kinds of incarnations of the Dark Knight – from comics and films to the animated series, and the Arkham video games – this epic 400-page tome is a deep dive into Batman. From his creation, through his various evolutions, it's a lavish coffee table book with an intro by Michael Keaton himself.

This brand new updated edition includes two chapters covering DC's latest addition to the Batman film series, wherein Pattinson's Batman gets his due diligence with an in-depth discussion of his performance, a closer look at the new Batsuit, and a deep-dive into the history of Batman's dark designs.

Pre-orders are now open: Landing on 11th November, 2022