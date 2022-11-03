London, 1953. Mr Williams (Bill Nighy) is a stiff-upper-lipped accountant who works to a meticulous routine. When faced with a devastating terminal medical diagnosis, the normally reserved man learns to live life anew — and find meaning before it’s too late.

Back in 1952, legendary filmmaker Akira Kurosawa found himself in an unusually reflective mood. Sandwiched in between his samurai epics Rashomon and Seven Samurai, Ikiru saw the Japanese master exploring old age, mortality and empathy with an understated account of a terminally ill bureaucrat who takes a last-minute attempt at seizing life by both hands (inspired, partly, by the Tolstoy novella The Death Of Ivan Ilyich). It takes a brave filmmaker to remake a masterpiece, but South African director Oliver Hermanus has made something that builds and evolves the original. It transfers incredibly well.

The script, beautifully adapted by British-Japanese novelist Kazuo Ishiguro, finds graceful parallels in post-war Britain and Japan, and the two nation’s shared inclinations for conservatism and bureaucracy, of the kind that stifles spirits and buttons up aspirations. (Where the first film was a contemporary setting, this is a period piece.) Here, Takashi Shimura’s Kanji Watanabe becomes Mr Williams, played by Bill Nighy in one of the most remarkable, restrained performances of his career, as he faces a terminal diagnosis and grapples with what it means to live, before it’s too late.

The film craft on show here is uniformly excellent.

It’s gorgeously executed by Hermanus, whose carefully-considered, gently-paced classical filmmaking recalls the modernism of David Lean or Carol Reed; it’s rare that a colour film has felt so black-and-white. The film craft on show here is uniformly excellent — credit, in particular, must go to Jamie D. Ramsay’s rich cinematography, Sandy Powell’s handsome costuming, Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch’s decorous music, and Helen Scott’s angular production design.