X-Men Dark Phoenix ‘Could Be Disney’s First Fox Movie’, Report Claims

by Ben Travis |

While the mega-merger between 20th Century Fox and Disney is largely an industry concern, it’s inevitably going to have major effects on the cinematic landscape in the years ahead – especially when it comes to blockbusters. And while the deal isn’t in full flow yet, a new report from The Hollywood Reporter indicates that arrangements are currently being made not just in terms of juggling and combining personnel, but shuffling upcoming Fox release dates so that they don’t clash with existing Disney properties.

Shortly after the release of the X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer last month, the film’s release date was shifted back from February 2019 to June as part of a Fox re-shuffle. According to THR, Simon Kinberg’s continuation of the First Class strand of the mutant hero saga “could be the first film released by Disney” – reasoning that its new July date doesn’t contend with the huge volume of high-profile Disney movies set to release next summer (Avengers 4, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Artemis Fowl).

Now, this definitely doesn’t mean that Dark Phoenix will suddenly be part of the Disney-owned Marvel Cinematic Universe (don’t expect Iron Man to suddenly pop up mid-credits), and it is all early reporting for now. But what it does indicate is that the Fox-Disney merger could be fully underway come next summer – and the stage will be set for a new era that will likely see the X-Men and Fantastic Four crash into the MCU in one form or another.

For now, head this way to see the X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, and to read our conversation with Simon Kinberg about what exactly it reveals.