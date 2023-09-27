Wish Trailer: Disney’s Next Animated Film Celebrates 100 Years Of Stories

Originally announced at Disney's D23 event back in 2022, Wish represents the studio leveraging and celebrating its history with a new fantastical story that literally features someone wishing on a star. Check out the new trailer…

Wish transports us to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha (Ariana DeBose), a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star.

Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe — the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico (Chris Pine) — to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen. Yes, turns out that King Magnifico, far from being the benevolent granter of wishes, has been hoarding the power for himself. And that will not stand!