Will Ferrell To Play Legendary NFL Coach John Madden

Though John Madden's name might be more familiar to audiences via his eponymous American Football games on various consoles, he had a whole other career as a coach that inspired them. And now Will Ferrell will be playing him in a new movie.

Cambron Clark wrote the original script, which David O. Russell has been re-writing (but such world is now on hold during the writers' strike) to direct for Amazon.

Madden was one of the greatest coaches in NFL history After winning the Super Bowl, the stress of the job began to destroy him. It forced him away from his dream job, and the film focuses on his friendship with Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis, and how Madden found a second act that made him far more famous.

He continued his passion for teaching the sport in different ways. He redefined the notion of the football broadcaster with an outsized personality that led to a big endorsement career. And Although he’d never played a video game in his life, Madden helped changed the videogame landscape when he became the figurehead for Madden NFL, a perennial top seller that this autumn sees its 24th incarnation through Electronic Arts.