Violent Night: David Harbour’s Santa Must Save The Day In The First Trailer

Given that Die Hard is a Christmas movie (it is, believe us), it somehow makes absolute sense that Violent Night, the latest example of "Die Hard in a…" leans into the Christmas spirit in a huge way. So ho-ho-huge, in fact, that it features David Harbour as Santa Claus, who has to fight off a group of thieves looking to rob a wealthy family. And because you're on the Nice List (we hope), you can see the first trailer…

Directed by Dead Snow's Tommy Wirkola, the film finds Santa Claus showing up to leave gifts for a young girl whose rich family are about to get the worst Christmas gift possible – John Leguizamo's Ben and his gang of mercenaries rocking up to threaten them with weapons and take $300 million from the remote mansion's vault.

It's up to Santa, then, to save the day (or the night), and you's better believe he's here to… sleigh? Far from your usual jolly Father Christmas, this is one who is more than willing to kick the arse (and more) of anyone on the naughty list. After all, have you ever seen Santa put a hand grenade in someone's trousers and watch them exploderise?

This one looks like it could be goofy, action-heavy fun, with plenty of easter eggs for Christmas movie fans – such as Christmas Vacation's Beverly D'Angelo in the cast.

Violent Night will be headed down the cine-chimney on 2 December. You better watch out…

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!