Vacation Friends 2 Trailer Finds John Cena Back For More Madness

2021's Vacation Friends was an entertaining enough silly comedy featuring John Cena and Meredith Hagner as zero boundary party animals who end up all but ruining the holiday trip for couple Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji), only to bond with them through the madness. It did well enough on streaming to generate a sequel, and the trailer has landed.

Picking up a few months after the end of the first film, the sequel finds newly married couple Marcus and Emily inviting their uninhibited besties Ron and Kyla, who are also newly married and have a baby, to join them for a vacation when Marcus lands an all-expenses-paid trip to a Caribbean resort.

His reason for traveling there in the first place is to meet with the owners of the resort to bid on a construction contract for a hotel they own in Chicago. But when Kyla’s incarcerated father Reese (Steve Buscemi) is released from San Quentin and shows up at the resort unannounced at the worst possible moment, things get out of control, upending Marcus’ best laid plans and turning the vacation friends’ perfect trip into total chaos.

So, pretty much the same formula then, with a few additions including Carlos Santos, Ronny Chieng and Jamie Hector.