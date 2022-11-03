Toho Confirms New Godzilla Movie For 2023

Do you feel the rumbling of a tectonic plate, and the fleeing of terrified civilians? That’ll be Godzilla making his way out of the seas once more, ready to cause more monster mayhem in Japan. If the big scaly lizard was last seen on the big screen in Adam Wingard’s American outing Godzilla Vs. Kong (for which he’s currently cooking up a sequel), the team at Japanese film company Toho have confirmed a new ‘zilla flick is coming next year.

The as-yet-untitled movie was confirmed in a Tweet which revealed a release date of 3 November 2023, and a director in Takashi Yamazaki. Other than that and the featured logo, little is known at the moment – but it’ll be Toho’s first live-action Godzilla movie since 2016’s acclaimed satire Shin Godzilla. The intervening years saw the arrival of a trilogy of Godzilla anime movies, created by Toho in collaboration with Netflix, titled Planet Of The Monsters, City On The Edge, and The Planet Eater.