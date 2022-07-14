The Story That Launched The #MeToo Movement Breaks In She Said Trailer

It’s the story that shook Hollywood. Back in 2017, two New York Times reporters – Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor – worked together tirelessly to break one of the most important and vital stories in recent memory, exposing decades of silence around sexual assault in the film industry, triggering the downfall of Harvey Weinstein, and launching the #MeToo movement. The two journalists documented their investigation in a bestselling book, She Said, which has been adapted for the big screen – and the first trailer for the film is now online. Watch it below.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as Twohey and Kantor respectively, and the supporting cast includes Samantha Morton as Weinstein’s former assistant Zelda Perkins, plus Andre Braugher as Dean Baquet and Patricia Clarkson as Rebecca Corbett, both of whom were NYT editors at the time. Emmy award-winner Maria Schrader, who helmed the Netflix’s hugely successful word-of-mouth show Unorthodox, is in the director’s chair, and Rebecca Lenkiewicz, whose previous work includes Colette and Disobedience, has written the screenplay.