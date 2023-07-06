The Nun II: School Is Hell In The Trailer For The New Conjuring Spin-Off

by Empire |

Established as one of the most successful — if not the most successful – horror franchises in cinema, the Conjuring series of movies continues to propagate, with spin-off after spin-off. The latest is The Nun II, which sees the return of Taissa Farmiga's Sister Irene and (of course) Bonnie Aarons' titular habitular horror. Check out the full trailer…

Directed by Michael Chaves from a script by Akela Cooper, Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing, the film cues up some more terror for youngsters daring to investigate the mysterious, demonic nun.

It's 1956 in France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. And Sister Irene once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun. How do you solve a problem like Valak? Running and screaming seem to be the usual style here.