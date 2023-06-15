The Incredible Hulk Stomping To Disney+

Controversially seen as one of the less successful early MCU entries (and infamous for behind-the-scenes tension with star Edward Norton), The Incredible Hulk is finally headed to Disney+ this Friday.

The 2008 film, directed by Louis Leterrier, has been controlled by original release studio Universal, but the rights have now switched to Disney/Marvel.

And we've already seen elements filtering through to more recent MCU releases (beyond Bruce Banner, which Mark Ruffalo taking over the role for Avengers Assemble) including Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/The Abomination showing up on Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

That's a trend set to continue with the in-production Captain America: Brave New World, which will feature the return of Liv Tyler's Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, AKA hyper-intelligent villain The Leader. Harrison Ford is playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Betty's father), as introduced in Incredible Hulk, there played by William Hurt.