The Incredible Hulk Stomping To Disney+

Controversially seen as one of the less successful early MCU entries (and infamous for behind-the-scenes tension with star Edward Norton), The Incredible Hulk is finally headed to Disney+ this Friday.
The 2008 film, directed by Louis Leterrier, has been controlled by original release studio Universal, but the rights have now switched to Disney/Marvel.
And we've already seen elements filtering through to more recent MCU releases (beyond Bruce Banner, which Mark Ruffalo taking over the role for Avengers Assemble) including Tim Roth's Emil Blonsky/The Abomination showing up on Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.
That's a trend set to continue with the in-production Captain America: Brave New World, which will feature the return of Liv Tyler's Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, AKA hyper-intelligent villain The Leader. Harrison Ford is playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross (Betty's father), as introduced in Incredible Hulk, there played by William Hurt.
And the new arrival follows the addition of the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Spidey movies along with Spider-Man: Homecoming to the streaming service.