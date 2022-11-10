Studio Ghibli Teases Mysterious Lucasfilm Collaboration

Full disclosure: sometimes news is so vague, that there isn’t even actual news to report yet. And yet, even the merest hint of possible news on the horizon can be so tantalising that it demands to be trumpeted as loudly as possible. All of which is to say that, we have no idea what’s going on, but the official Studio Ghibli Twitter account (yes, it is the actual official one and not some joker who’s just signed up to Twitter Blue) has shared a short cryptic video that simply features the twinkling green Lucasfilm logo, and the crisp classic Totoro-led Studio Ghibli logo back-to-back. Watch it here:

That’s all we have to go on right now – something is happening that promises a collaboration between one of the most legendary animation houses of all time, and the production company behind Star Wars and Indiana Jones (and Willow). What that actually is? No idea.

The best guess would be a Ghibli Star Wars project, which is the sort of crossover sure to send the entire internet into meltdown. There is, notably, a second season of animated anthology Star Wars Visions on the way (the first season of which consisted entirely of shorts created Japanese anime studios). Could Ghibli be contributing to the new run? (Notably, Visions Season 2 will feature animation studios from around the world, and bring in other styles of animation). Or, could there possibly be a full Star Wars anime movie, short film, or series on the way? There is every possibility, too, that this could be an Indy project in the run up to Indiana Jones 5 next year – or that it’s something to tie in to the imminent Willow series.