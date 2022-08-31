Shia LaBeouf Joins Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis

He's been more known for real-world controversy than acting of late, but Shia LaBeouf is looking to generate some more work-centric headlines. According to Giant Freakin' Robot, he's landed a lead role in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.
Coppola is nearing an actual shoot date this autumn for the massive passion project he's been looking to make for years. It has been beset by financing and casting issues (Coppola is channelling $100 million of his own money into the movie), but it took a positive step forward when he landed Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Voight for the main cast, with Aubrey Plaza cast shortly afterwards.
LaBeouf is among a new crop of additions, which also includes Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.
Little is known about the plot, but we do have an official logline: "The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love."
There is no word yet on when the movie will arrive in cinemas.