Shia LaBeouf Joins Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis

He's been more known for real-world controversy than acting of late, but Shia LaBeouf is looking to generate some more work-centric headlines. According to Giant Freakin' Robot, he's landed a lead role in Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

LaBeouf is among a new crop of additions, which also includes Talia Shire, Jason Schwartzman, Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar.

Little is known about the plot, but we do have an official logline: "The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love."