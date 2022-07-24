SDCC 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Delivers Epic First Trailer

Given the sheer amount of passion and care that Ryan Coogler put into Black Panther, there was no way his follow-up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wouldn't promise the same – and possibly more. Whether he delivers in the actual movie remains to be seen, but the first trailer is among the best of the year so far.

Revealed as part of an emotional, effective panel at the San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday afternoon, the first proper look at Wakanda Forever does not disappoint.

With Coogler explaining how the new movie explores new areas of both Wakanda and the wider MCU, it's a look at a country in mourning (how the real-world death of Chadwick Boseman and now T'Challa here will be addressed is a question for the film to answer) and in anger.

Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

With a cover of Bob Marley's 'No Woman, No Cry' playing over it, the footage is beautiful and action-packed, and has us itching to see the rest.