Samaritan Trailer: Sylvester Stallone Is A Superhero In Hiding

Everyone, it seems, eventually plays a character from a comic book, even Sylvester Stallone (in two of the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies). But Samaritan is something different, and looks to tell a relatively old story in a new way. Take a look at the trailer…

The story for this one has 13-year-old Sam Cleary (Javon “Wanna” Walton) suspecting that his mysterious and reclusive neighbor Joe Smith (Stallone) is actually a legend hiding in plain sight.

Twenty-five years ago, Granite City’s super-powered vigilante, Samaritan, was reported dead after a fiery warehouse battle with his rival, Nemesis. Most believe Samaritan perished in the fire, but some in the city, like Sam, have hope that he is still alive. With crime on the rise and the city on the brink of chaos, Sam makes it his mission to coax his neighbor out of hiding to save the city from ruin.

Writer Bragi F. Schut originally concocted this one as a screenplay a decade ago, but after finding little success, he turned it into a graphic novel.

And now, as is the way of things, it's finally headed to screens, with Overlord's Julius Avery directing and Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, Martin Starr and Moises Arias also in the cast.