Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell Get Dancing In The Spirited Teaser Trailer

Though there's a real argument to be made for a moratorium on any more adaptations of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, new Apple TV+-produced musical movie Spirited does at least appear to have some interesting twists on the concept. Not to mention Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer starring. Have a look at the first teaser trailer…

Daddy's Home director Sean Anders, working with regular collaborator John Morris, has cooked up the story. Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future…

The musical element has a strong pedigree too, featuring songs from Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, while experienced choreographer Chloe Arnold handled getting the cast in step with the dance moves.

US audiences will be able to see this one in cinemas from 11 November (no word on a similar UK plan) and it'll release globally via Apple TV+ on 18 November.

Want to get the most from Empire? Sign up for Empire Membership!