Ryan Gosling Says He’s Interested In Playing Ghost Rider

Could Ryan Gosling be the latest star drawn into the MCU's orbit? The star himself says he's at least interested in playing the character of Ghost Rider.

Talking to Joshua Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gosling reportedly shot down rumours he's connected to the Nova project that Marvel has in development with Moon Knight's Sabir Pirzada.

Yet he followed up to say he's actually interested in a Marvel role – that (we assume) of Johnny Blaze, the stunt rider who becomes the fiery-headed anti-hero known as Ghost Rider.