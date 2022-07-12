  1. Home
Ryan Gosling Says He’s Interested In Playing Ghost Rider

by James White |
Could Ryan Gosling be the latest star drawn into the MCU's orbit? The star himself says he's at least interested in playing the character of Ghost Rider.

Talking to Joshua Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gosling reportedly shot down rumours he's connected to the Nova project that Marvel has in development with Moon Knight's Sabir Pirzada.

Yet he followed up to say he's actually interested in a Marvel role – that (we assume) of Johnny Blaze, the stunt rider who becomes the fiery-headed anti-hero known as Ghost Rider.

So, could we see Gosling with a hell cycle and penance stare? Even with the actor's comments, it's still in the rumour zone, but it's certainly an intriguing possibility. And Gosling has form with motorbikes and stunts, not least after The Place Beyond The Pines

