Reese Witherspoon Starring In Election Sequel Tracy Flick Can’t Win

Of all the characters she's played in her career, Reese Witherspoon has a few that have stuck in the brain, such as Elle Woods. But Tracy Flick is right there with her, the Type-A focus of Alexander Payne's 1999 dark comedy drama Election. It wasn't the biggest hit at the box office, but it scored awards attention and is regarded as a cult classic. A sequel is now on the way called Tracy Flick Can't Win.

With Payne and co-writer Jim Taylor returning alongside Witherspoon (who will produce the new film), this will adapt Election novelist Tom Perrotta's follow-up book, which arrived this past June.

The story will pick up Tracy in adulthood as she continues to struggle to fight her way to the top at work. Now in her 40s, she's the assistant principal at a public high school in suburban New Jersey who is gunning for her boss’ job as he plans to retire. Of course, it won't be that simple…