Quentin Tarantino Has Killed Off Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’s Rick Dalton

If you ever saw an episode of ‘Bounty Law’, or caught films like ‘The 14 Fists Of McClusky’ and ‘Operazione Dyn-O-Mite!’ on the big screen, you’ll know that Rick Dalton was something of a Hollywood legend, a major player on the small-screen who – after some career wobbles – managed to carve a culty big-screen career for himself alongside stunt double Cliff Booth. And, if you’ve seen Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, you’ll know that, er, Rick Dalton isn’t real. But that hasn’t stopped the filmmaker from drawing out an illustrious alt-universe career for Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, expanded on in Tarantino’s OUATIH novelisation, and in the upcoming book The Films Of Rick Dalton. With all that in mind we have some news to report: Rick Dalton has died.

Go with us here. The news was confirmed in a tweet from The Video Archives Podcast account – the pod series from Tarantino himself and longtime friend Roger Avery. “We are saddened by the news of the passing of actor Rick Dalton, best known for his roles in the hit TV series ‘Bounty Law’ and ‘The Fireman trilogy’,” reads the message. “Rick passed away peacefully in his home in Hawaii and is survived by his wife Francesca.”