There’s a Puzzle To Solve In A New Clip From Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

With Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery headed our way in December (and all over the cover of the current Empire), there was no way Netflix wouldn't bring something from the murder mystery to its virtual TUDUM event. And a brand new clip from the movie debuted for your viewing pleasure.

For this sequel Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is investigating a murder-mystery set at a murder-mystery party – hosted by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) in Greece, and with his friends (and now suspects) including Janelle Monáe’s Cassandra ‘Andi’ Brand, Kathryn Hahn’s Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr.’s Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick’s Peg, Madelyn Cline’s Whiskey, Dave Bautista’s Duke Cody, and Kate Hudson’s Birdie Jay. It’s one hell of a cast – let alone with Craig back in the mix too.

The clips finds the various guests solving a puzzle to secure their invite to Miles' island – where they'll enjoy a lavish weekend... And, oh yes, solve his murder.