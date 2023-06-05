Pierce Brosnan And Ellen Barkin Are Bank Robbers In The Out-Laws Trailer

How would you react if you discovered that your fiancee's parents — who you have somehow never met – are actually internationally infamous criminals? That's the situation faced by Adam Devine 's character in new Netflix action comedy The Out-Laws, which also features Pierce Brosnan , Ellen Barkin and Nina Dobrev .

When he learns that her parents, Billy (Brosnan) and Lilly (Barkin) McDermott are coming to the wedding, he's initially excited, since this will finally be his chance to meet the people who have been "off the grid" since before he started seeing Parker. But that thrill soon turns to confusion and concern when he learns that they might just be in Ghost Bandits, responsible for a string of heists. And things become even more dangerous when it's further revealed that the McDermotts owe millions to an even more dangerous villain.