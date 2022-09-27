Paul Dano’s Riddler: Year One Comic Is ‘An Emotional Story About Trauma’ – Exclusive

With his rapidly-rising bodycount, worrying internet history, and propensity for wailing ‘Ave Maria’, it’s fair to say Paul Dano’s Riddler in Matt Reeves’ The Batman had plenty of issues. And while many of those became apparent in the film itself, the extent of his tragic backstory is soon to be explored further in comic book form – written by Dano himself. The upcoming The Riddler: Year One series sees the actor team up with artist Stevan Subic for a psychological deep-dive into Riddler’s story – told across six, 32-page issues in a miniseries for DC’s no-holds-barred Black Label.

As Dano tells Empire, the comic is “an emotional story about trauma”, garnered from his insights into the character after portraying him on the screen. “I thought the thing I have to offer, hopefully, is as much emotional and psychological life for the character as possible,” he explains. In fact, the series began life as part of Dano’s preparation for the role. “One of the important steps for me [ in preparing a character ] is creating a backstory,” says Dano. “It’s about getting to page one of the script… so you’re operating partly from the subconscious of the character.” Instead of creating a journal, he made something more akin to a comic book. “I secretly thought, ‘This could be kind of cool as a comic.’” Reeves and producer Dylan Clark agreed – and soon, it was on for real. Now, the first issue is due to hit shelves this October and the series will continue to be released bimonthly from there.

For fans of Reeves’ take on Gotham, the Bat, and the Rogue’s Gallery, it’s a chance to return to that world before the big-screen sequel materialises. And there’s even a chance that Year One could spawn more cinematic Riddler tales. “I think it would also have to be different,” says Dano. “You don’t just want to straight-adapt a comic to film. But I loved making The Batman more than I thought I would…” Who’s ready for a fresh batch of Riddles?