Paramount Removes The Next Star Trek Movie From Its Release Schedule

And it was all going so boldly forward for the Star Trek movie team. Paramount had been gearing up the next big-screen instalment with WandaVision's Matt Shakman in the director's chair and a 22 December 2023 release date on the schedule. But, following Shakman being lured away for Marvel's Fantastic Four, Paramount is putting the Trek movie back in dry dock.

While it had a script from Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, the film is now in limbo once more, though according to Deadline, the studio is considering this a temporary situation, looking to beam up a replacement filmmaker as soon as possible.

As for the cast – including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, John Cho and Simon Pegg – most of whom were surprised to learn that they'd be called back to duty – their busy schedules could throw a real wrench into the warp engines here (yes, we know that's not how warp engines work, don't hail our frequencies).

Still, Trek fans can content themselves with the wealth of content on the small screen, including Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks, Picard and Discovery.

