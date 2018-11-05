Paddington 3 In The Works

There's both good and potentially bad news from the world of everyone's favourite marmalade-loving bear today. According to Collider, the third Paddington film is official in the works, but that a busy Paul King – responsible for co-writing and directing the first two – likely won't call the shots this time.

Producer David Heyman, in the midst of stumping for the new Fantastic Beasts, told the site that early work has started on the film, but that King probably won't be in the director's chair. "I don’t think Paul King will direct the third. He did the first two – he and I are working on another project together. He’s very special, Paul. We’re developing a third Paddington. We haven’t got a script yet, we’ve got a treatment which we’re still working on."

But before the worry sets in and you contemplate subjecting all involved to a hard stare, Heyman continues. "Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he’s such a significant voice, but I don’t think he’ll direct it. He worked on the idea. He comes up with the idea with Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it’ll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he’s an incredible collaborator, Paul."

And according to Heyman, it won't get made at all if all involved don't think the idea is good enough. Let's hope they find something wonderful, and if not, we still have two great films to enjoy...