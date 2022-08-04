Omar Sy To Lead John Woo’s Remake Of The Killer

Woo's movie — which starred Chow Yun-Fat as a Hong Kong hitman who accidentally blinds an innocent woman during a hit and becomes determined to get her the medical treatment she needs while also completing one last job – was the director's bullet-flinging calling card for his later Hollywood career and became hugely influential.

The new take is being kept under wraps, but seems likely to follow a similar track. Yet while Woo wrote the original alone, the new one has already seen contributions from 10 Cloverfield Lane's Matthew Stuecken and Josh Campbell, Welcome To The Punch's Eran Creevy and, most recently, screenwriting veteran Brian Helgeland.